Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Friday removed a breach-of-warranty suit against FCA US and Huntington Beach CDJ Ram to California Central District Court. The suit was brought by Strategic Legal Practices on behalf of the owners of a 2017 Dodge Durango. The case is 8:22-cv-02309, Earthman et al v. FCA US LLC.

Automotive

December 23, 2022, 2:47 PM