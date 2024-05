News From Law.com

The early days of SEC cyber-incident disclosures haven't revealed much—and that may be a problem. Thirteen companies have filed 8-Ks disclosing "material" cybersecurity incidents since the Securities and Exchange Commission's rules took effect in mid-December. But the filings have been largely cursory, which corporate attorneys say stems from the SEC's not providing clarity on what counts as material.

May 06, 2024, 11:33 AM

