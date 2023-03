Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Dentons on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Union Security Insurance to Texas Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Johnson DeLuca Kurisky & Gould on behalf of E. Dale Early and Joan Early, accuses the defendant of misleading the plaintiffs about its premium payment schedule. The case is 1:23-cv-00098, Early et al. v. Union Security Insurance Co.

Insurance

March 03, 2023, 7:23 PM