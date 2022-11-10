Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Elser on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Chubb subsidiary Ace American Insurance, hazardous waste disposal company Clean Harbors and other defendants to Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys on behalf of Rodney Earl. The case is 3:22-cv-00881, Earl v. Ace American Insurance Co. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 10, 2022, 6:59 PM