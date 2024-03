Who Got The Work

Barnes & Thornburg partner Chad S.C. Stover has entered an appearance for Skullcandy in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed March 1 in Delaware District Court by Farnan LLP and the Folio Law Group on behalf of Earin AB, asserts a single patent related to wireless earbuds. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews, is 1:24-cv-00275, Earin AB v. Skullcandy, Inc.

March 26, 2024, 9:06 AM

Earin AB

Farnan LLP

Alexandra Fellowes

Katherine Bentfield

Cristofer I. Leffler

Skullcandy, Inc.

Barnes & Thornburg

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims