Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner and Foley & Lardner filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Missouri Eastern District Court against Buffalo Market. The suit was brought on behalf of EAN Services, which seeks over $407,000 allegedly unpaid for Enterprise motor vehicle rentals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00716, Ean Services, LLC v. Buffalo Market, Inc.

May 31, 2023, 6:54 PM

