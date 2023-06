Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Smith, Gambrell & Russell and the Schaffer Herring Law Firm on Monday removed a privacy class action against Whaleco Inc. to Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit, filed by McAfee & Taft, Hedin Hall and the Miller Law Firm, accuses the defendant of transmitting robocalls in violation of the Oklahoma Telephone Solicitation Act. The case is 5:23-cv-00560, Eakins v. Whaleco Inc.

Oklahoma

June 27, 2023, 3:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Valerie Eakins

Plaintiffs

McAfee & Taft

defendants

Whaleco Inc

defendant counsels

Smith, Gambrell & Russell

Schaffer Herring Law Firm

nature of claim: 890/