Removed To Federal Court

DoorDash on Friday removed a telemarketing class action to Oklahoma Western District Court. The complaint, filed by McAfee & Taft, accuses the defendant of sending marketing text messages to consumers without consent in violation of the Oklahoma Telephone Solicitation Act. The defendant is represented by Feldman Franden Woodard & Farris. The case is 5:23-cv-00589, Eakins et al v. Doordash Inc.

Gig Economy

July 07, 2023, 4:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Valerie Eakins

Plaintiffs

McAfee & Taft

defendants

Doordash Inc

defendant counsels

Feldman Franden Woodard & Farris

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims