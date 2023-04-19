Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against the City of Santa Ana, California, and Naphcare Inc., a provider of medical services for correctional facilities, to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by West Coast Employment Lawyers on behalf of a former licensed vocational nurse for the Santa Ana City Jail who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after taking medical leave. The case is 8:23-cv-00673, Eagleman v. Naphcare, Inc., an Alabama Stock corporation.

Government

April 19, 2023, 3:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Sally Eagleman

defendants

Naphcare, Inc., an Alabama Stock corporation

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination