New Suit - Trade Secrets

Proskauer Rose filed a trade secret lawsuit Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Eagle Seven LLC, a commodities trading firm. The suit takes aim at former Eagle Seven employees Richard Osty, Emilio Valentine and Matthew Wojcik, who allegedly accepted positions at a competing firm and conspiring to use confidential Eagle Seven trading models in their new positions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04499, Eagle Seven, LLC v. Valentine et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 12, 2023, 5:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Eagle Seven, LLC

Plaintiffs

Steven J Pearlman

Proskauer Rose

defendants

Emilio Valentine

Matthew Wojcik

Richard Osty

nature of claim: 880/