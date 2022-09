Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hopkins & Huebner on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company to Iowa Southern District Court. The suit, for storm-related property damage claims, was filed by Larew Law Office on behalf of Eagle Rise Developments LLC. The case is 3:22-cv-00057, Eagle Rise Developments L.L.C. v. Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 02, 2022, 7:05 PM