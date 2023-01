New Suit

State Farm Insurance was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in Ohio Southern District Court. The lawsuit, for weather damage claims, was filed by Smith Jadin Johnson on behalf of Eagle Highlands Owners Association. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00019, Eagle Highland Owners Assn. d/b/a Eagle Highlands Owners Assn. v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company.