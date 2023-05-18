Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Taft Stettinius & Hollister on Thursday removed a negligence and breach-of-contract lawsuit against payroll company Paycor to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Hubbard Snitchler & Parzianello on behalf of Eagle Express, alleges that an accounting error by the defendant caused the plaintiff to overpay its employees and incur additional costs from overpaid taxes. The case is 2:23-cv-11184, Eagle Express Inc. v. Paycor Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

May 18, 2023, 6:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Eagle Express, Inc.

defendants

Paycor, Inc.

defendant counsels

Taft Stettinius & Hollister

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract