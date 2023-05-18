Lawyers at Taft Stettinius & Hollister on Thursday removed a negligence and breach-of-contract lawsuit against payroll company Paycor to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Hubbard Snitchler & Parzianello on behalf of Eagle Express, alleges that an accounting error by the defendant caused the plaintiff to overpay its employees and incur additional costs from overpaid taxes. The case is 2:23-cv-11184, Eagle Express Inc. v. Paycor Inc.
Transportation & Logistics
May 18, 2023, 6:11 PM