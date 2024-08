Who Got The Work

Auto-Owners Insurance has turned to Allison N. Krueger of the Arthur Chapman Law Firm to fight a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The complaint, over property damage arising from a hail storm, was filed July 10 in North Dakota District Court by Ebeltoft Sickler Lawyers on behalf of Eagle Crest Holdings. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Daniel M. Traynor is 1:24-cv-00135, Eagle Crest Holdings, LLC v. Auto-Owners Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 26, 2024, 10:53 AM

Plaintiffs

Eagle Crest Holdings, LLC

Plaintiffs

Ebeltoft Sickler Lawyers PLLC

Defendants

Auto-Owners Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Arthur Chapman Kettering Smetak & Pikala

Nature of Claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute