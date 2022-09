New Suit - Contract

The Blackfeet Indian Nation was hit with a lawsuit on Monday in Montana District Court over a leasing dispute. The suit, filed by Crowley Fleck on behalf of campground operator Eagle Bear Inc., seeks a declaration that the nation's claims are subject to arbitration rather than adjudication by the Blackfeet Tribal Court. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-00093, Eagle Bear Inc. et al. v. Blackfeet Indian Nation et al.

Government

September 26, 2022, 5:18 PM