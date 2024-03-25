Litigation Surge - Agriculture | Minnesota | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Agriculture | Minnesota

Food conglomerate Cargill and other companies were hit with a flurry of antitrust class actions in Minnesota last week. At least four class actions were filed in Minnesota District Court; the suits are part of a wave of cases accusing sugar producers of conspiring to fix sugar prices by exchanging market data through the analytics platform Commodity Information. Other companies under fire include American Sugar Refining, Domino Foods and United Sugar Producers & Refiners. Who's bringing the heat? Last week's suits were brought by several firms including Freed Kanner London & Millen, Lockridge Grindal Nauen and Robins Kaplan.

Agriculture

March 25, 2024, 2:48 PM

nature of claim: /