Litigation Surge - Delaware | Securities | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Delaware | Securities

Securities litigation surged in Delaware last week, primarily over proposed mergers and acquisitions. More than 10 federal cases were filed, triple the usual weekly average. Most of the suits allege that proxy statements filed in support of M&A transactions contain false information; deals in the crosshairs include TPG Global's acquisition of New Relic for $6.5 billion, J.M. Smucker's purchase of Hostess Brands for $5.6 billion and Thoma Bravo's acquisition of NextGen Healthcare for $1.8 billion. Also, a derivative suit accuses footwear company Allbirds of overexpanding and marketing to the wrong demographic, while another derivative suit targets Spero Therapeutics after the company failed to gain FDA approval for an anti-bacterial medication.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 17, 2023, 1:24 PM

nature of claim: /