Litigation Surge - Arkansas | Personal Injury | Law.com Rada...

The Lord's Ranch, a religious reform institution which was closed in 2016, was swarmed with lawsuits in Arkansas last week over alleged sex abuse. At least three federal lawsuits were filed by Romanucci & Blandin and the Gillispie Law Firm on behalf of several 'John Doe' and 'Jane Doe' plaintiffs who allege that they were physically, mentally and sexually abused by staff members. The suits also target several other defendants, including former owner and executive director Ted Suhl whose seven-year prison sentence for bribery was commuted in 2019 by former president Donald Trump.

January 29, 2024, 2:44 PM

