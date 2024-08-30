Litigation Surge - Trademark | Alston & Bird | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Trademark | Alston & Bird

Sueros & Bebidas Rehidratantes and CAB Enterprises, which own and distribute 'Electrolit' rehydration beverages, filed a cluster of trademark lawsuits on Thursday. At least four cases were launched in Georgia, Florida and North Carolina; the suits are part of a string of cases seeking to enjoin companies from distributing Electrolit as unauthorized third-party resellers. According to the complaints, the beverages resold by the defendants are materially different from the plaintiffs' beverages because the defendants' beverages include different ingredients and make false claims about caloric content, medical benefits and other product features material to consumers. The plaintiffs are represented by Alston & Bird.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 30, 2024, 12:33 PM