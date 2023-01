Litigation Surge - Product Liability | Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics was hit with a flurry of product liability cases last month in Illinois. The company saw five new federal lawsuits in December alleging that its eye disease medication Tepezza causes permanent hearing loss and tinnitus. Law.com Radar detected a similar surge of Tepezza-related lawsuits in November. The suits are backed by several plaintiffs firms including DiCello Levitt, Johnson Becker and Wallace Miller.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 06, 2023, 2:49 PM