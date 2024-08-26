Litigation Surge - California | Google | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - California | Google

Google launched a cluster of breach-of-contract lawsuits against Russian media outlets last week in California. At least three cases were filed in California Northern District Court against Russian companies whose Google accounts and YouTube channels were terminated following U.S. sanctions; according to the complaints, the defendants obtained judgments against Google under a Russian law designed to combat foreign sanctions and are now attempting to enforce those judgments in foreign jurisdictions. Google seeks orders declaring that the terminations were lawful in light of U.S. sanctions and that the judgments are unenforceable because the defendants were required to litigate their disputes in Santa Clara, England or Wales under forum-selection clauses in Google's Terms of Service. Google is represented by King & Spalding.

Technology

August 26, 2024, 2:58 PM