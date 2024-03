Litigation Surge - Contract Litigation | Cigna

Cigna saw a surge of federal contract litigation last month in New Jersey. At least eight cases were initiated in New Jersey District Court, all of which seek reimbursement for medical services rendered; more than half the suits were filed on behalf of Plastic Surgery Center PA. Cigna is represented by Robinson & Cole and Gibbons.

March 13, 2024, 4:48 PM

