Litigation Surge - Securities | U.S. Securities and Exchange...

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission launched a barrage of enforcement actions last week. At least 17 federal lawsuits were filed, four times the typical weekly average. Nearly half the suits accuse businesses of making Ponzi-like payments to early investors, including three Florida suits targeting employees of merchant cash advance company MJ Capital Funding. The SEC also launched a trio of insider trading lawsuits, one of which alleges that a financial controller of health insurer Cigna bet against the company during the COVID-19 pandemic; according to the complaint, the defendant bought put options in June 2021 after learning that Q2 financial results would be lower than expected due to increased costs for both COVID-related health care and routine medical care.

September 25, 2023, 4:54 PM

