Litigation Surge - North Carolina | Data Breach | Law.com Ra...

Litigation Surge - North Carolina | Data Breach

Law.com Radar detected a surge of data breach class actions in North Carolina last month. Nine federal cases were detected by the platform, most of which target automotive supplier Advance Auto Parts; the suits were brought on behalf of employees and job applicants whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised in a cyberattack against third-party cloud storage vendor Snowflake. Reports indicate that other major companies have also been targeted in recent attacks against Snowflake, which released a statement explaining that the attacks are due to customers' failure to implement multi-factor authentication and not due to vulnerabilities or breaches of Snowflake's platform. Meanwhile, Truist Bank was hit with a pair of lawsuits over an Oct. 2023 cyberattack.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 10, 2024, 2:28 PM