Litigation Surge - Technology | LG Electronics U.S.A. | Law....

Litigation Surge - Technology | LG Electronics U.S.A.

LG Electronics saw more federal lawsuits than usual last month. At least 6 cases were initiated against the company in federal courts, triple the usual monthly average. Half the suits were brought by insurance companies over alleged fire and water damage caused by an LG stove, dishwasher and washing machine; the other suits pursue patent claims over built-in Google voice assistance in LG's XBOOM AI ThinQ WK7 speaker as well as Wi-Fi technology in LG's phones, laptops and other devices.

Technology

July 11, 2024, 1:42 PM