Litigation Trend - Arizona | Labor & Employment | Law.com Ra...

Employment litigation is ramping up in Arizona. More than 50 federal cases were initiated in August, continuing an upward trend dating back at least 12 months; during that time, monthly case counts have grown 35 percent from the previous 12-month average. Most suits were brought on behalf of workers and job applicants who allegedly faced discrimination on the basis of race, age, gender or disability. Who's getting the work? The most active plaintiffs firms include Bendau & Bendau and Weiler Law, while the bulk of defense work is handled by Littler Mendelson, Ogletree Deakins and Jackson Lewis.

September 12, 2023, 2:59 PM

