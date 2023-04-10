Litigation Surge - Massachusetts | ERISA | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Massachusetts | ERISA

ERISA cases surged in Massachusetts last week. At least eight federal lawsuits were initiated, four times the typical weekly average. What's driving the surge? Half the cases were filed by KSR Law on behalf of former employees of Mortgage Network, which was purchased by Movement Mortgage in Nov. 2022; according to the suits, the merger accelerated vesting of the plaintiffs' deferred compensation plan contributions, but Mortgage Network refused to pay the vested amounts and converted the funds for its own use. Mortgage Network is backed by Fisher & Phillips.

Banking & Financial Services

April 10, 2023, 5:51 PM

