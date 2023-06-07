Litigation Surge - Nevada | ERISA | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Nevada | ERISA

The Board of Trustees of the Construction Industry and Laborers Trust launched a flurry of ERISA litigation last month in Nevada with the backing of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck. The firm launched four ERISA cases on behalf of the Board: two suits seek pension contributions from Bottom Line Construction and Santos Enterprises, while the other two collectively seek nearly $1.5 million in 'withdrawal liability assessments' from John Jory LLC and Force Traffic Control after the companies allegedly ceased all operations under the plan.

June 07, 2023

