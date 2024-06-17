Litigation Surge - Internet & Social Media | Amazon.com | La...

Litigation Surge - Internet & Social Media | Amazon.com

Amazon launched a flurry of federal lawsuits last week. At least six federal cases were filed by the tech giant, four of which seek orders compelling arbitration against Amazon Flex delivery drivers in Arizona, California, Florida and Minnesota; the drivers are members of a longstanding class action accusing Amazon of misclassifying drivers as independent contractors rather than employees. The petitions contend that although Amazon's motion to compel arbitration was denied in 2019, the respondents and other employees have since accepted different arbitration agreements than the agreement considered in 2019. Amazon is represented by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, Littler Mendelson and Morgan Lewis & Bockius.

June 17, 2024, 1:40 PM

