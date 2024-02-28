Litigation Surge - District of Columbia | U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was hit with a flurry of lawsuits on Tuesday in District of Columbia District Court. At least three cases were filed under the Freedom of Information Act by Informed Consent Action Network, which has been labeled as an anti-vaccination group. The suits seek various documents pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, including organization charts for Operation Warp Speed and records memorializing discussions of whether natural immunity obtained through COVID-19 infection should qualify in situations where the COVID-19 vaccine is mandated. All three suits are backed by Siri & Glimstad.

February 28, 2024, 12:33 PM

