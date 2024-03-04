Litigation Surge - Arizona | Contract Litigation | Law.com R...

Litigation Surge - Arizona | Contract Litigation

Law.com Radar detected a swarm of contract cases in Arizona District Court last week. Eight cases were surfaced by the platform, six of which assert class action claims against ophthalmology company American Vision Partners over a cyberattack. The suits contend that while the data breach occurred in Nov. 2023, the defendant failed to provide notice until Feb. 2024. The suits are backed by several firms including Kopelowitz Ostrow Ferguson Weiselberg Gilbert, Chestnut Cambronne PA and Shamis & Gentile.

Cybersecurity

March 04, 2024, 2:40 PM

nature of claim: /