Litigation Surge - Class Actions | UnitedHealth Group | Law....

Litigation Surge - Class Actions | UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth was hit with a swarm of class actions last week. At least six federal class actions were filed, including five data breach lawsuits brought on behalf of patients and health care providers affected by a Feb. 2024 cyberattack which froze processing of medical claims across the country. Plus, an antitrust class action was launched in California Northern District Court against UnitedHealth as well as Aetna and Cigna; the suit is part of a string of cases accusing major health insurers of colluding to suppress reimbursement rates for out-of-network services by using algorithmic repricing tools offered by MultiPlan Inc. UnitedHealth is represented by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher.

Insurance

May 20, 2024, 1:43 PM

