Litigation Trend - Data Breach | Class Actions | Law.com Rad...

Cybersecurity litigation continues to soar, according to Law.com Radar. Nearly 60 federal data breach class actions were surfaced by the platform in August, continuing an upward trend which traces back at least 12 months. During the trend period, the monthly average has climbed from roughly 15 class actions per month to 38. Many recent cases arise from a May 2023 cyberattack on the file transfer program 'MOVEit' by ransomware group Cl0p; according to recent estimates, the breach has affected more than 60 million individuals and 1,000 organizations, including major law firms like Kirkland & Ellis, K&L Gates and Proskauer Rose.

September 06, 2023, 12:27 PM

