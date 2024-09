Litigation Surge - District of Columbia | ERISA

Bricklayers & Trowel Trades International Pension Fund launched a cluster of ERISA cases on Tuesday in District of Columbia District Court. At least three lawsuits were filed seeking to recover allegedly unpaid trust contributions; defendants include Platinum Maintenance, Rockwell Maintenance and Safecon Builders. The union is represented by O'Donoghue & O'Donoghue.

Construction & Engineering

September 18, 2024, 11:46 AM