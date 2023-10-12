Litigation Surge - Kansas | Class Actions

Law.com Radar detected a flurry of class actions in Kansas District Court last month. Five class actions were filed in the Sunflower State against companies on Radar's watchlist. Two suits accuse BP, CIMA and other energy companies of price gouging during 2021's Winter Storm Uri in violation of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act; two other suits target Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and other companies over claims that phenylephrine, the active ingredient in many over-the-counter cold and flu medicines, is ineffective for treating nasal congestion. Plus, UnitedLex, which provides data analytics and management solutions for law firms, was sued over a Mar. 2023 cyberattack by the ransomware group d0nut.

October 12, 2023, 2:31 PM

