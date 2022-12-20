Litigation Surge - Antitrust | Lincoln Property | Law.com Ra...

Litigation Surge - Antitrust | Lincoln Property

Lincoln Property was hit with a flurry of antitrust lawsuits this past week over its use of AI rent-setting software. At least four federal class actions were filed last week alleging that Lincoln Property and other real estate firms implicitly agreed to set rental rates at prices generated by RealPage's algorithm. The suits are part of a wave of cases claiming that RealPage's platform has enabled collusion and contributed to rising rental rates across the country. The suits are backed by a handful of firms including Robins Kaplan, Scott + Scott and Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro.

December 20, 2022, 12:30 PM