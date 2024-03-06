Litigation Surge - Entertainment, Sports & Media | New York

Law.com Radar detected a surge of cases in the entertainment, sports and media sector in New York last month. The platform surfaced 21 federal lawsuits targeting entities on Radar's sector watchlist, nearly twice the typical monthly average. What triggered the surge? Artists and photographers launched several cases accusing businesses of posting works without permission: For instance, Food Network is accused of displaying a copyrighted photo for a roast beef recipe, while Major League Soccer's San Diego Football Club was sued for posting an image of a mural on its Instagram page. Plus, StubHub, SeatGeek and other platforms are getting swarmed with class actions for allegedly charging hidden ticket fees in violation of the New York Arts and Cultural Affairs Law.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

March 06, 2024, 2:00 PM

nature of claim: /