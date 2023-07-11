Litigation Surge - Massachusetts | U.S. Securities and Excha...

Litigation Surge - Massachusetts | U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission launched a flurry of enforcement actions last month in Massachusetts District Court. The SEC filed three securities cases, including an insider trading lawsuit accusing an Acceleron Pharma marketing employee of buying and selling shares immediately before the company released news about its clinical drugs Reblozyl and Sotatercept. Another suit accuses a broker of manipulating penny stock prices through offshore accounts and company fronts, while the third suit alleges that two brokers purchased convertible notes from more than 150 penny stock companies, then sold the converted stock through an unregistered hedge fund, generating at least $100 million in profit.

Government

July 11, 2023, 1:11 PM

nature of claim: /