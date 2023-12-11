Litigation Surge - Automotive | Class Actions | Law.com Rada...

Litigation Surge - Automotive | Class Actions

Law.com Radar detected a swarm of class actions in the automotive sector this past week. Eight federal class actions were filed against automakers on Radar's sector watchlist, more than half of which target Ford; the suits are part of a wave of cases alleging that defective 10R80 10-speed transmissions cause vehicles to jerk, lunge or lose power. Plus, General Motors was hit with a securities class action after subsidiary Cruise LLC, a developer of self-driving cars, announced a nationwide pause on operations; the announcement came less than a month after a pedestrian was run over by a driverless Cruise vehicle and just two days after the California DMV announced that it was suspending Cruise's testing permits.

Automotive

December 11, 2023, 2:25 PM

