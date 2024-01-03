Litigation Surge - Florida | Class Actions | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Florida | Class Actions

Major businesses were swarmed with class actions in Florida last week. At least five federal class actions were filed against Fortune 500 companies, most of which pursue cybersecurity claims against Citrix, Comcast and Fidelity after customers' personally identifiable information was compromised in cyberattacks. Also, Hershey was sued over claims that Reese's Peanut Butter Cups with special shapes like ghosts, pumpkins and bats aren't sold with cut-out eyes, mouths or other features as shown on the packaging. Plus, a greenwashing lawsuit alleges that Clorox subsidiary Glad deceptively labels certain trash bags as 'recycling bags'; according to the complaint, while the bags are technically made with recyclable LDPE plastics, U.S. facilities do not recycle the bags due to their low monetary value.

Fortune 500

January 03, 2024, 12:37 PM

nature of claim: /