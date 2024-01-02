Litigation Trend - Fortune 500 | Data Breach | Law.com Radar

Litigation Trend - Fortune 500 | Data Breach

A wave of cyberattacks against third-party vendors has caused litigation to skyrocket against the nation's largest companies. At least 42 federal data breach class actions were filed against Fortune 500 businesses in December, continuing a rising trend which dates back at least one year. In 2022, only two federal data breach class actions were initiated against Fortune 500 businesses per month — but in 2023, that number shot up to 20 class actions per month. Last month's cases primarily center on companies' use of compromised third-party software or services; for instance, a Citrix vulnerability triggered a surge of cases against Comcast, while Dollar Tree was swarmed with lawsuits after hackers targeted the human resources platform ZeroedIn Technologies.

Fortune 500

January 02, 2024, 2:36 PM

nature of claim: /