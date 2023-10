Litigation Surge - Banking & Financial Services | PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Loan Services was slammed with lawsuits last week. At least six federal cases were initiated in Texas, South Carolina and Missouri, most of which seek to either set aside foreclosures or enjoin PennyMac from foreclosing due to alleged procedural or substantive defects in the foreclosure process. Half the suits were filed pro se. Who's on defense? PennyMac has turned to Locke Lord for representation in the Texas suits.

Banking & Financial Services

October 18, 2023, 1:17 PM

nature of claim: /