Litigation Surge - Retail & Consumer Goods | Privacy | Law.c...

Litigation Surge - Retail & Consumer Goods

Law.com Radar detected a storm of privacy class actions targeting major retail companies last month. At least 13 cases were initiated against defendants including Amazon, AutoZone, GameStop, Michaels Stores, Tiffany & Co. and Walmart. The surge of litigation reflects an overall increase in claims related to biometric privacy, online tracking and customer data mining. Recent class actions against retailers accuse defendants of employing 'session replay' technology and other tactics to capture user behavior without consent. The volume of privacy cases in September was more than five times the monthly average for companies on Radar's sector watchlist.

October 04, 2022, 10:37 AM