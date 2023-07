Litigation Surge - Colorado | Patent

Patent litigation surged last month in Colorado. At least 11 patent lawsuits were filed, nearly four times the typical monthly average. The surge is driven by a flurry of cases brought on behalf of phone case designer cradl. ltd. over alleged infringement by competitors Casetify, Mous Products, Otter Products and Zagg. Cradl is represented by Kutak Rock and Antonelli Harrington & Thompson.

July 06, 2023, 2:35 PM

