Litigation Surge - Florida | Labor & Employment | Law.com Ra...

Litigation Surge - Florida | Labor & Employment

Employment litigation surged in Florida on Wednesday. At least 21 federal employment suits were initiated, nearly half of which are wage-and-hour class actions brought by Zandro E. Palma PA on behalf of workers who accuse employers of failing to pay overtime or provide uninterrupted meal breaks; companies under fire include Aventa Health, Checkers Drive-In Restaurants and Wild N Out 305. Yesterday's volume of employment cases was over twice the typical daily average for the Sunshine State.

Florida

February 01, 2024, 12:31 PM

nature of claim: /