Litigation Surge - Automotive | Class Actions | Law.com Rada...

Fortune 500 auto companies were hit with a flurry of federal class actions last week. At least six cases were filed, including five data breach lawsuits targeting auto retailer Asbury Automotive; the suits were brought in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of customers and employees whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised in a Dec. 2023 cyberattack. Plus, General Motors, OnStar, LexisNexis and Verisk Analytics were hit with a privacy suit in Michigan Eastern District Court; the suit is part of a wave of cases alleging that systems installed in certain GM vehicles collect information about driving behavior without permission. According to the complaints, the info is later transmitted to insurance companies which use the data to increase premiums.

May 14, 2024, 12:38 PM

