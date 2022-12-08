Litigation Surge - Antitrust | Harley-Davidson | Law.com Rad...

Litigation Surge - Antitrust | Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson was hit with a flurry of antitrust litigation last month over its efforts to deter third-party repair services. Three federal class actions were filed in November accusing the company of violating the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act by forcing motorcycle owners to only use Harley-Davidson-branded parts for upgrades and repairs or else risk losing warranty coverage. The suits follow a June 23 FTC Order requiring Harley-Davidson to change its policy and 'recogniz[e] the right to repair.' The suits are backed by Glancy Prongay & Murray and Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz.

Automotive

December 08, 2022, 2:40 PM