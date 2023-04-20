Litigation Surge - Health Care | U.S. Department of Justice

The U.S. Justice Department was hammered with lawsuits yesterday. At least four federal cases were filed against the DOJ on Wednesday, one of which challenges U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk's recent injunction suspending FDA approval of the abortion drug mifepristone; according to the complaint, generic drug manufacturer GenBioPro faces a severe risk of civil and criminal penalties due to the injunction. Also, HCA Healthcare and Louisiana Children's Medical Center filed a pair of suits challenging an FTC order which blocked HCA's $150 million sale of three Tulane hospitals to LCMC due to potential antitrust violations.

Government

April 20, 2023, 2:24 PM

nature of claim: /