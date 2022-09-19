Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Milberg Coleman Bryson Ph...

Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

Plaintiffs firm Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman went on a filing spree last week, primarily targeting companies over alleged security lapses and digital privacy violations. The firm filed at least seven federal class actions, including a handful of cases against software and e-commerce companies alleging that customers' personal information was compromised during a data breach. The firm also launched a digital privacy class action accusing Meta Platforms of tracking users' internet activity by injecting JavaScript code onto third-party web pages within the Facebook, Instagram and Messenger apps. Milberg's filing activity last week was more than triple the firm's usual weekly average.

September 19, 2022, 3:59 PM