Litigation Surge - Tennessee | Real Property

Real property litigation skyrocketed in Tennessee last month, primarily driven by a flurry of eminent domain cases launched by the Tennessee Valley Authority. At least 13 real property lawsuits were initiated in federal court, roughly triple the usual monthly average. More than half the suits were brought by the TVA to acquire real property in Knox County and Loudon County for the construction of electric power transmission and communication circuits.

Real Estate

March 05, 2024, 2:19 PM

